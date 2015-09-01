Kommuniststrategi: Stämpla dem som fascister …

Posted on by Karl-Erik Tallmo

Följande citat dyker upp då och då på Facebook och annorstädes på webben – det ska ha formulerats av Sovjetiska kommunistpartiet 1943:

Medlemmar och frontorganisationer måste oupphörligen besvära, misskreditera och uttrycka sig nedsättande om våra kritiker. När motståndarna blir allt för irriterande, stämpla då dem som fascister, nazister eller antisemiter. Kopplingen kommer efter tillräcklig upprepning att bli ett ”faktum” i det allmänna medvetandet.

Citatet är troligen falskt. Många hävdar att det ska komma från Sovjetunionens kommunistiska parti, andra att det härrör från det amerikanska kommunistpartiet och att det lästes upp under en session i kommittén för oamerikansk verksamhet 1956. Referensen ska då vara denna:

Communist Party Directive, ”Propaganda and the Alert Citizen,” Soviet Total War: Historic Mission of Violence and Deceit, Vol. 1, House Committee on Un-American Activities 9/23/56 – The Congressional Record (1956).

I boken ”They never said it” av Paul Boller och John George tar man upp detta citat. John George skrev till Library of Congress 1985 och frågade efter ursprungstexten, men man kunde inte finna något belägg för citatets äkthet. Så här låter det på engelska:

When certain obstructionists [to Communism] become too irritating, label them, after suitable buildups, as fascist or Nazi or anti-Semitic, and use the prestige of antifascist and tolerance organizations to discredit them. In the public mind constantly associate those who oppose us with those names which already have a bad smell. … The association will, after enough repetition, become fact in the public mind. … Members and front organizations must continually embarrass, discredit and degrade our critics. Accuse them of being traitors to the war effort, fascists, Redbaiters, peace-destroyers, Quislings, labor-baiters and anti-Semites.

Boller & George skriver:

This quote, popular in ultraconservative circles for many years, is almost surely a fake. In 1943 the American Communist Party was supporting the war effort (Russia, after all, was America’s ally in World War II) with almost super-patriotic enthusiasm and seeking friendly relations, not ideological quarrels, with American non-Communists. After the war ended and the Cold War began, CP, USA, did indeed call its critics Red-baiters and warmongers, but it is highly unlikely that its leaders needed any kind of special directive to guide their action. Researchers in the Library of Congress have been unable to locate any such ”directive”; nor do specialists in Soviet affairs regard it as authentic. Extreme rightists continued to make use of it in the 1980s.

Helt säker kan man kanske inte vara, men nog lutar det starkt åt att det hela är bluff.

